Baidu to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 6, 2019

Baidu, Inc.

Oct 24, 2019, 08:18 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, after the U.S. market closes on November 6, 2019. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:15 PM on November 6, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on November 7, 2019, Beijing Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+65 67135090

Mainland China  

4006208038

US:

+1 8456750437

UK:

+44 2036214779

Hong Kong:

+852 30186771

Passcode for all regions: 6438309

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 14, 2019:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Passcode: 6438309

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

