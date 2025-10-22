Baidu's Apollo Go Partners with PostBus to Deploy Autonomous Vehicles in Switzerland

With this partnership, Baidu's Apollo Go and PostBus aim to bring a new on-demand smart mobility service AmiGo to eastern Switzerland to complement the existing public transport system.

Initial fleet testing will begin in three cantons in Eastern Switzerland in December 2025 with phased expansion to regular operations by the first quarter of 2027 at the latest. Once officially launched, the fully driverless service will offer seating for up to four passengers and allow ride-pooling, improving vehicle utilization.

This partnership has received strong backing from the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Thurgau, the Federal Office of Transport, the Federal Roads Office, the Touring Club of Switzerland, among others, enabling the smooth implementation and further development of the service.

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) today announced that Apollo Go, its autonomous ride-hailing service, has entered into a strategic partnership with PostBus, the leading public transport operator subsidiary of Swiss Post, to launch an on-demand autonomous mobility service AmiGo in Switzerland.

The service, designed to complement Switzerland's public transport system, will deploy Apollo Go's autonomous vehicles in Eastern Switzerland, covering an area that stretches across the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden and Appenzell Innerrhoden. Initial trial fleet will begin testing in December 2025 with phased expansion to roll out regular operations in the first quarter of 2027 at the latest, when customers will be able to book autonomous vehicles through a mobile app and travel seamlessly to their destinations, either privately or via carpooling to optimize fleet utilization.

"We are honored to partner with an operator as reputable as PostBus to introduce autonomous ride-hailing service in Switzerland," said Liang Zhang, Managing Director of EMEA, Baidu Apollo. "As the world's leading and China's largest operator of Level 4 autonomous vehicles, we are bringing our globally proven technology and operational expertise — gained from a fully driverless fleet operating in over a dozen cities — to Europe. We will work closely with PostBus to enhance smart mobility in Switzerland, supplementing the existing public transport network and contributing to the nation's reputation for innovation."

"Through AmiGo, we are bringing the mobility of the future to Eastern Switzerland — flexibly, digitally and completely in line with our customers' needs," said Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus at Swiss Post.

Apollo Go brings its latest-generation Level 4 autonomous vehicles RT6 and extensive large-scale operational expertise to the initiative. Customized for the AmiGo platform, the fully electric RT6 vehicles will accommodate up to four passengers and come with a detachable steering wheel. The steering wheel is designed to be removed once the service transitions to regular and fully autonomous operation. PostBus, Apollo Go's local partner, is a strong road-based public transportation company in Switzerland. As the operator of this service, PostBus is building on its pioneering role to deploy autonomous driving technology in the country.

The initial test runs, starting in December 2025, will use a pilot fleet for mapping trips without passengers and with safety drivers on board. In the first half of 2026, pilot operations will expand to a select group of users, still accompanied by safety drivers. Driverless trials are expected to commence later in 2026, paving the way for regular operations in the first quarter of 2027 at the latest provided that all safety and quality requirements are met.

Supporting Switzerland's national initiative to integrate autonomous vehicles into its transportation network, Apollo Go's entry into the Swiss market and this partnership have received strong support and backing from the cantons of St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Thurgau, the Federal Office of Transport, the Federal Roads Office, the Touring Club of Switzerland, among others. These broad-based partnerships enable the smooth implementation and further development of the service.

The current scope of the partnership marks the beginning of a long-term commitment and collaborative relationship. Building on PostBus's extensive public transport network and Apollo Go's autonomous driving expertise, both partners will work together to gradually expand the fleet and bring intelligent, sustainable mobility services to more cities and communities across Switzerland.

This collaboration also marks an important step in Apollo Go's global expansion. As one of the world's leading autonomous ride-hailing services, Apollo Go operates a fully driverless fleet of over 1000 vehicles globally, and has accumulated over 200 million autonomous kilometers while maintaining a robust safety record. Its current footprint spans 16 cities globally, already covering Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong. As of August 2025, Apollo Go has provided over 14 million rides to the public.

