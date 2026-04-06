BAILOR GROUP Expands Build to Scale™ Through Founding Certified Coaches to Increase Small Business Impact

Structured program introduces certified coaches to help small businesses build the foundation required for scalable growth.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAILOR GROUP announces the expansion of its Build to Scale™ program through the introduction of its founding BAILOR Certified™ Coaches. This expansion provides small businesses with a structured, step-by-step approach to building the internal systems required for sustainable, scalable growth. Built on the BAILOR Method™, the program draws on decades of work with mid-market organizations and is now delivered through a cohort model designed specifically for small businesses.

Founding BAILOR Certified™ Coaches

"Small business owners aren't suffering from a lack of information; they're lacking structured execution," said Sonya Bailor, Founder and CEO of BAILOR GROUP. "What they need is proximity to an operator who understands their stage, knows how to grow a business, and walks with them step by step, holding them accountable until the work is done."

This expansion introduces a network of BAILOR Certified™ Coaches, creating a more direct path for business owners to access structured guidance as they grow. Build to Scale™ is designed for small businesses that understand the value of coaching and are ready to strengthen operations, sharpen strategy, and scale sustainably.

Through intentionally small group cohorts, business owners work alongside peers navigating similar challenges while being guided by a BAILOR Certified™ Coach who understands what it takes to grow a business. The program emphasizes practical application, supporting leaders as they make decisions, apply what they learn inside their business, and execute with consistent accountability.

Each BAILOR Certified™ Coach is trained in the BAILOR Method™ and brings their own real-world experience to the challenges business owners face as they grow.

Meet the Founding Five BAILOR Certified™ Coaches

For business owners attracting the wrong clients or struggling to clearly communicate their value, Melissa Chavez helps refine messaging, strengthen positioning, and turn marketing into a focused growth engine.

For leaders navigating growth, change, or reinvention, Sonia Robinson helps entrepreneurs strengthen leadership, make confident decisions, and move forward with focus through complex seasons.

For those looking to scale without losing their culture or client experience, Jessica Barnes helps build intentional, values-driven businesses.

For business owners who feel busy but unclear on their next move, Rachel Brown helps simplify decisions, define direction, and create focused momentum that moves the business forward.

For businesses slowed by messy operations or lack of structure, Ron Casto helps build clear systems, improve execution, and create a business that runs efficiently.

Meet the Founder of the BAILOR Method™ and Architect of Build to Scale™

For business owners and leadership teams navigating growth at a high level, Sonya Bailor works directly with a limited number of companies to build the structure, strategy, and decision-making required to scale without chaos.

"You don't scale a business by pushing harder or jumping to the next thing," said Bailor. "You scale by building the right foundation and executing in the right order."

Build to Scale™ Small Business Coaching Program

Each Build to Scale™ cohort is intentionally small, allowing business owners to work closely with their coach and alongside peers facing similar challenges at similar stages of growth.

The founding coaches graduate on May 1, 2026, with cohorts launching shortly after.

More information about the Build to Scale™ program and BAILOR Certified™ Coaches is available at https://www.bailor.group/coaching and https://www.bailor.group/coaches.

About BAILOR GROUP

BAILOR GROUP is a strategic advisory firm that helps business owners build the structure required for sustainable growth.

Through its proprietary BAILOR Method™, the firm supports companies in strengthening leadership, improving operations, and making the decisions required to scale.

With the expansion of Build to Scale™ and its BAILOR Certified™ Coach network, BAILOR GROUP is extending its methodology to support small businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Sonia Robinson, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Bailor Group