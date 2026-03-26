BAILOR GROUP Marks Five Years of Intentional Growth, Identifying the Patterns That Determine Whether Businesses Scale or Stall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 50% of businesses fail within their first five years. While market conditions and access to capital are often cited as primary causes, growth strategist and CEO Sonya Bailor has built her firm on a different conclusion: most companies fail because they don't know how to navigate the next stage of growth.

BAILOR GROUP Celebrates 5 Years

BAILOR GROUP marks its five-year milestone this month, representing more than longevity. Founded in March 2021, the firm was built on the principle that sustainable growth requires leadership evolution, operational discipline, and strategic focus long before scale exposes weakness.

"Growth doesn't feel like growth when you're in it," said Sonya Bailor. "What used to work stops working. Decisions get harder… and most leaders don't realize they're already in a pattern we see every day."

Bailor is a growth strategist and executive coach with more than two decades of experience advising business leaders and executive teams through periods of rapid growth and transition. She established BAILOR after years of observing the same patterns: companies growing faster than they could sustain, others slowing as overhead outpaced revenue, businesses hitting plateaus where what once worked no longer delivered, and leadership teams left navigating growth without a clear direction.

The five-year mark represents one of the most vulnerable phases in the business lifecycle. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 49.4% of businesses fail within their first five years, with 20.4% failing in the first year alone. This is the stage where growth introduces complexity, strains teams, and exposes gaps in leadership and structure.

"Most leaders are in it too deep to see where their business is stuck," said Sonya Bailor. "They're inside the pressure, the complexity, the day-to-day decisions… but they don't yet see the pattern or what it takes to move forward. And over time, they've become the bottleneck."

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, BAILOR's first five years focused on disciplined client partnerships, codifying its methodology, and building the internal systems required for scale. The firm applies the same principles internally that it teaches clients, ensuring its own growth reflects the architecture it helps others build.

Through its proprietary BAILOR Method™, the firm integrates four core pillars: Leadership Evolution, Strategic Planning, Scalable Systems, and Growth Strategy. Together, these pillars provide a structured approach to building businesses that grow with intention and sustain scale.

The firm's next phase extends its methodology through its Build to Scale™ small business coaching programs and expands its reach through BAILOR Certified™ Coaches. BAILOR remains committed to helping leaders and organizations build companies that create lasting impact across their teams, families, and the communities they serve.

"Scaling a business successfully requires more than working harder," said Sonya Bailor. "If your systems don't scale, your business won't. That's when burnout sets in and everything starts to strain."

About BAILOR GROUP

BAILOR GROUP is a strategic advisory firm that partners with organizations and leaders navigating growth. Through its proprietary BAILOR Method™, the firm helps companies scale leadership, build operational infrastructure, and implement growth strategies required for sustainable scale.

The firm serves mid-market companies and small businesses through consulting, executive coaching, and its Build to Scale™ program. With the expansion of BAILOR Certified™ Coaches, BAILOR is extending its methodology and impact to businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Sonia Robinson, APR

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SOURCE Bailor Group