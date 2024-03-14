Bain & Company acquires PiperLab to scale up AI, ML offerings for clients across EMEA

Deal establishes a further regional hub under Bain's global Advanced Analytics Group

LONDON and MADRID, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has acquired PiperLab, a European provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, to further scale Bain's AI and ML offerings for clients throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The deal establishes an additional Advanced Analytics and AI hub under Bain's global Advanced Analytics Group (AAG) – the firm's AI practice.

Based in Madrid and founded in 2015, PiperLab aims to provide companies with data-driven solutions that improve operations, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Now, as part of Bain's AAG EMEA operations, Bain and PiperLab will work together as a unified and multi-disciplinary team that will harness the power of Bain's full suite of AI products and solutions to help clients to secure real business value.

"Our acquisition of PiperLab will enhance our ability to help clients solve some of their most complex challenges at the intersection of business, data science and engineering – a task that can often be challenging, especially during the new era of generative AI," said Roy Singh, Bain & Company partner and global head of the firm's Advanced Analytics practice.

Ignacio Otero, managing partner of Bain & Company in Iberia, said: "The demand by clients for top tech talent is increasing rapidly as companies determine how to best leverage their data for competitive advantage. Our vision is to create an analytics powerhouse in Europe not only to better support our regional clients, but to contribute and add value to Bain's global AAG efforts in our delivery of world-class work on AI initiatives by our clients across the region."

Prior to becoming part of Bain, PiperLab built a strong track record throughout the region and across industry sectors, including in insurance, telecoms, utilities, logistics, digital and media, and other industries, working with clients from global corporations to small start-ups. It will now form part of Bain's greater AAG global ecosystem consisting of more than 500 data scientists, machine learning engineers and operations research experts all working to bring holistic business and technology solutions to clients worldwide.

The PiperLab deal marks the latest in a series of 26 acquisitions and investments by Bain in the last five years, with a series of more recent deals focused on enhancing the firm's digital offerings through AAG and Bain's wider Vector digital practices.

