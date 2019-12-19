Bain & Company Acquires Pyxis To Provide A Valuable New Dimension In Due Diligence And Investment Analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company is acquiring Pyxis, a leading alternative data analytics firm, to complement its Advanced Analytics Group and bring unprecedented accuracy and speed to the analysis of external consumer behavior data. By combining forces, Bain and Pyxis will help private equity, institutional and corporate clients gain a more detailed and accurate picture of their own customers, their competitor's customers and the clearest opportunities for growth.

Bain's Private Equity practice counts alternative data analytics as a differentiator, particularly in consumer product and retail due diligences with increasingly robust interest from corporate work. Pyxis' unique analytical capabilities reveal where, how and why consumers buy, how they pay, how much they spend, how their needs and demands are changing, and much more.

"Big data represents a strategic business opportunity, and we believe alternative data analytics is core to our work," said Richard Lichtenstein, an Expert VP at Bain. "Pyxis delivers state-of-the art capabilities that complement our proven 'outside-in' approach with the ability to use complex data sets to assess company fundamentals. In short, we're able to provide our clients with a valuable new dimension in due diligence and investment analysis."

By combining proprietary algorithms with their extensive experience with alternative data, Pyxis generates actionable findings from its billions of consumer data points, consisting of SKU-level online shopping transactions, GPS location visits, credit and debit card transactions, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Pyxis capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Granular market share analysis

Online market size estimates

Share-of-wallet analysis

Consumer behavior profiling

Real-time monitoring of consumer preferences

Optimized product pricing and SKU assortments

"Given Bain's leadership in Private Equity due diligence, we're thrilled to combine our broad-based alternative data expertise with Bain's formidable capabilities," said Ian Weber, Co-Founder of Pyxis. "After working closely with Bain on more than 50 diligence engagements, we are excited to seamlessly combine our capabilities to be even better suited to meet our clients' needs" added Max Lee, Co-Founder of Pyxis.

"We are delighted to welcome the Pyxis team into Bain and to integrate their cutting edge analytics even more tightly into our product offering. This deal reflects Bain's commitment to continuously enhancing the capabilities we bring to bear in tackling our clients' toughest issues, whether developed through organic or inorganic means" said Neil Shah, Head of Global M&A at Bain.

