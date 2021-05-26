Bain & Company's Anne Hoecker Named to Consulting Magazine's 2021 'Women Leaders in Technology' List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Hoecker, head of the Americas Technology and Cloud Services practice at Bain & Company, has been recognized by Consulting magazine as one of its 2021 "Women Leaders in Technology." This recognition is a testament to Anne's passion for technology and notable work with tech clients across the US and Asia.

Bain & Company's Americas Technology and Cloud Services practice accounts for more than 20 percent of the firm's Americas business. Under Anne's leadership, the practice has significantly expanded its client base into priority sectors, such as cloud services, where the firm now works with three of the sector's top five companies. Since Anne first took the helm four years ago, she has grown the size of the practice by more than 30%.

Over the last year, Anne led the practice in developing numerous CIO webinars and surveys to guide tech companies through the COVID-19 crisis. As a published thought leader, Anne also largely influenced Bain's first comprehensive report, link to report, on the state of the tech industry. Her insights on decoupling U.S-China technology ecosystems amid geopolitical tensions were covered by Industry Week magazine.

"Anne is a world-class expert in delivering top-performing strategies for leading businesses," said David Crawford, leader of Bain's global Technology practice. "Anne is an innovative and effective leader in the tech industry, and her impact is felt by clients from Silicon Valley to Singapore. The entire Bain team is pleased to congratulate Anne on this well-deserved honor."

Anne has two decades of management consulting experience, advising multinational clients across a range of industries on issues such as corporate M&A, operational improvement, supply chain management and strategy. Prior to her current role, Anne served as leader of Bain's global semiconductor group and worked in the firm's private equity group. She has worked across Bain's Singapore, Boston and Johannesburg offices to engage with business leaders in each region on their most pressing strategic issues.

"I am humbled to be named among this esteemed group of leaders, and I am eager to watch the growing ranks of women, at Bain and beyond, continue to make waves in the tech industry," Anne said.

Outside of her client work, Anne is a member of the firm's global compensation and promotion committee. She is also active in her community, serving as head of the strategy subcommittee for the board of Larkin Street Youth Services, a nonprofit that provides housing, education and employment training for homeless youth in San Francisco.

Anne and her fellow honorees were recognized at a virtual awards gala on May 20. Coverage of the honorees appeared in the online edition of Consulting on May 24 (www.consultingmag.com). Consulting is published by ALM, a global leader in specialized industry news and information.

