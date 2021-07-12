Baja Fresh Adds Impossible Foods to Menus Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on July 12, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® ( www.BajaFresh.com ), the fast-casual Mexican food chain, is launching three new menu options featuring Impossible™ meat made from plants. The lineup of Impossible™ dishes – which taste and cook like beef –will be available at participating stores nationwide.

The three Impossible™ varieties include:

Impossible™ Taco Combo – three tacos with warm, soft, grilled corn tortillas filled with delicious Impossible meat made from plants topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, Baja salsa, and cotija cheese. Served with a side of black or pinto beans and Baja rice.

Fuego Impossible™ Burrito – Melted jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, delicious Impossible meat made from plants, Diablo salsa, Six Chiles salsa, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce and sour cream.

Impossible™ Bowl – Baja rice topped with roasted veggies, delicious Impossible meat made from plants, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips.

Guests can also "Make It a Meal" by adding a regular-sized drink and pronto queso or pronto guacamole to any entree.

"We are thrilled to announce that Impossible Foods is coming to Baja Fresh locations nationwide," said Aubrey Caruth, senior director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "Many of our guests have been asking for plant-based protein options and we know Impossible is loved by meat eaters and vegans alike, so it was a natural decision for us to include it on our menu."

About Impossible Foods

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

