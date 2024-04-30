Baja Fresh Introduces New Menu Item with Cheesy Twist on Street Tacos

Vampiro Tacos Now Available in Stores for a Limited Time and Birria Tacos Return to Menu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® ( www.BajaFresh.com ), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is adding crispy, cheesy Vampiro Tacos to the menu for a limited time.

The Vampiro Tacos are made fresh with two soft corn tortillas filled with fire-grilled steak, pinto beans, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, hot salsa, and guacamole, grilled in crispy mozzarella cheese, served with Baja rice, choice of black or pinto beans and a lime wedge or order a taco a la carte.

Baja Fresh's New Vampiro Tacos

"Our Vampiro Tacos are filled with fresh, savory ingredients wrapped in a crispy mozzarella cheese tortilla, creating the most flavorful culinary experience that will delight your taste buds," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "Baja Fresh invites guests to satisfy their taco cravings with our incredibly delicious limited-time Vampiro Tacos."

Vampiro Tacos will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until July 22, 2024.

Baja Fresh is also bringing back the fan favorite Birria Taco Combo, which includes two grilled tacos made with mild chile-soaked corn tortillas, stuffed with marinated & fire-grilled steak, cheese, salsa and chiles, onion and cilantro mix. Served with a side of rich and savory chile beef consommé for dipping, Baja rice and choice of black or pinto beans.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

