Baker Boyer Selects Baker Hill NextGen® As FinTech Partner

CARMEL, Ind., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics today announces a new partnership with Baker Boyer National Bank, the premiere bank for Walla Walla in Washington. Baker Boyer will be implementing Baker Hill NextGen®, Baker Hill's unified solution that streamlines loan origination for commercial lending.

Baker Boyer opened in 1869, making it the first bank in what would become the state of Washington. The bank celebrated 150 years in 2019 and has a proven track record of helping create family legacies grown locally. Since its founding, Baker Boyer's group of trust financial advisors has developed ways to lead and innovate to support local families along their financial journeys. Through the partnership with Baker Hill, Baker Boyer will be able to bring a new level of innovation and technology to its community.

Baker Boyer's decision to move to Baker Hill NextGen® was driven by a desire to serve customers more efficiently while offering the industry's best resources for commercial lending. Baker Hill's ability to provide a full advisory services team as well as a single unified solution made Baker Hill the standout choice in the marketplace. With its customer's end goal in mind, Baker Boyer is looking forward to blending the benefits of the technology with the feeling of community that Baker Hill brings to the table.

"The entire Baker Hill team was incredibly engaged throughout the entire process and really made us feel like we're entering into a long-term partnership," said Mario Delgadillo, Regional Business Banking Manager of Baker Boyer National Bank. "We're looking forward to enhancing our practices and finding improved, more efficient ways to make our offerings better for our community."

Baker Boyer plans to implement Baker Hill NextGen® in a two-part process, with the first deployment focusing on commercial lending and the second phase concentrating on consumer and small business.

"We are thrilled to partner with Baker Boyer," said John M. Deignan, president and chief executive officer of Baker Hill. "We know how important the community of Walla Walla is to their team and we are excited to help them create new efficiencies with Baker Hill NextGen®."

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing state of the art lending and risk management solutions with unparalleled advisory support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume.

For more information on Baker Hill NextGen® visit www.bakerhill.com.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

Media Contact:

Haley Williams

[email protected]

317.814.1254

SOURCE Baker Hill

Related Links

www.bakerhill.com

