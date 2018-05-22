Baker Donelson Integrates Bloomberg Law Content To Provide Greater Data Access, Efficiency

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Donelson and Bloomberg Law have announced an initiative to allow data and content from Bloomberg Law to be fully accessible and searchable on Baker Donelson's critically acclaimed intranet, BakerNet.

Through BakerNet, forms, precedent, practice notes, checklists, integrated legal research tools and work flow applications increase productivity and reduce time spent on any task. Additionally, attorneys can maintain good fiscal responsibility for clients via financial dashboards, budgeting tools, budget-to-actual monitoring and much more. Users of the system will have the ability to surface results from Bloomberg Law, across practice areas including health, labor & employment, privacy, banking & finance, intellectual property, corporate, and bankruptcy.

"The indexing and inclusion of Bloomberg Law materials into our internal BakerNet search allows our attorneys to simultaneously locate both internally and externally created forms, samples and practice related materials," said Rick Krzyminski, Chief Knowledge Management Officer at Baker Donelson. "Additionally, creating an online environment for users to search for secondary resources and a seamless single sign-on process takes all of the extra steps or knowing the provider and remembering the login out of the process. We get the work done better, faster and cheaper for the clients."

"The integration of Bloomberg Law's content and resources into Baker Donelson's state-of-the-art intranet demonstrates our commitment to working with our customers on innovative approaches that enable them to best represent their clients and manage their businesses," said Scott Mozarsky, president of Bloomberg Law. "By creating a single destination for their legal research, information, data, drafting and negotiating needs, Baker Donelson has enabled its attorneys to be even more effective and successful. We are pleased to be part of this pioneering initiative that perfectly aligns with our core mission at Bloomberg Law of providing legal professionals with superior access to actionable insights and resources that support the successful business and practice of law."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

About Baker Donelson

Recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For," Baker Donelson is among the 60 largest law firms in the country, with more than 750 attorneys and public policy advisors representing more than 30 practice areas to serve a wide range of legal needs. Clients receive knowledgeable guidance from experienced, multi-disciplined industry and client service teams, all seamlessly connected across 22 offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

