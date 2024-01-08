Baker Hill Achieves New Milestones in 2023 & Remains Positioned for Continued Growth in Year Ahead

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, achieved several milestones in 2023 and further expanded its client base, building on its strong growth trajectory as the company approaches its 40th anniversary next year.

Among the major milestones of 2023 was Baker Hill's acquisition by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm specializing in investments in the financial services and health care industries, which will position the company for continued growth in the coming year. Through the partnership, Baker Hill has gained access to Flexpoint's resources and expertise, including an experienced team with extensive knowledge of financial technology, and capital to fund ongoing product innovation and acquisitions. This will equip Baker Hill to continue innovating to serve the needs of its growing client roster of banks and credit unions.

In addition to the acquisition by Flexpoint Ford, the company launched its newest product offering in 2023, Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate, a preconfigured version of the award-winning Baker Hill NextGen® commercial loan origination system (LOS). The solution offers the same intuitive LOS features that Baker Hill is known for, including guided workflows and automated checklists, but streamlines the implementation timeline to just 90 days. Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate was designed with the industry's best practices in mind, taking into consideration more than four decades of commercial lending expertise, along with thousands of hours of client feedback and utilization data. Financial institutions can leverage Accelerate to digitally transform their lending processes, no matter where they are on their digital transformation journey.

The company also hosted its largest user conference to date at Prosper 2023, which was held in Scottsdale, Arizona and attracted nearly 200 attendees from 65 financial institutions across the U.S. Prosper provides financial institution leaders with the latest insights on the state of the banking industry, as well as an opportunity to discuss best practices for loan origination and risk management in the current economy. Jim Marous, one of the top five financial industry influencers in the U.S. and co-publisher of The Financial Brand, kicked off the agenda as the opening keynote speaker and Dale Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Daytona 500 winner, concluded the conference with a motivational keynote.

"We are proud of the significant milestones that Baker Hill has accomplished this year and as we approach the new year, our team will build on this momentum in 2024 as we pursue new opportunities to deliver even more value for our clients," said John M. Deignan, President and CEO of Baker Hill. "Baker Hill has entered its next chapter of growth, as our partnership with Flexpoint Ford will empower us to elevate the lending experience to new heights for our clients in the years ahead. We anticipate a bright future for Baker Hill and we look forward to building on our reputation as a trusted provider of award-winning loan origination and risk management software."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

