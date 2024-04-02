Baker Hill Implements CrowdStrike to Offer Enhanced End-to-End Security for Financial Institution Clients

Financial institutions using Baker Hill NextGen® can further elevate their security posture with CrowdStrike's Falcon platform

CARMEL, Ind., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has implemented CrowdStrike's Falcon platform to provide enhanced end-to-end security across its Baker Hill NextGen® product suite.

CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity platform leader, transforming the cybersecurity industry with its novel, AI-powered, cloud-native, single agent approach with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. By implementing CrowdStrike, Baker Hill has enhanced its robust suite of lending and risk management products for its financial institution clients with 24/7 threat management, monitoring, and response capabilities, as well as managed protection for endpoints, identities, cloud workloads and more.

Through the relationship, financial institutions using Baker Hill NextGen® can further elevate their security posture with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform, which enables customers of all sizes to easily transform data into insights to make faster, more accurate decisions for the health and security of their business. The CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform offers protection across the entire threat lifecycle, securing the most critical areas of enterprise risk. With the combined power of Baker Hill NextGen® and CrowdStrike, financial institutions can focus on serving customers and their lending needs, knowing their data is secure. Implementing CrowdStrike will also support Baker Hill's clients in their annual vendor risk assessments and due-diligence processes, which is a key differentiator in the highly regulated financial services space.

"Financial services are a prime target for cyberattacks and criminals are getting more sophisticated with their tactics, especially when exploiting the cloud. Last year alone, the financial industry saw a 75% year-over-year increase in cloud intrusions, according to our 2023 Threat Hunting Report," said Raj Rajamani, head of products at CrowdStrike. "Baker Hill is addressing these threats and others by integrating our industry-leading security platform with its award-winning loan origination and portfolio risk monitoring suite. We are proud to work with Baker Hill's team and offer the always-on protection of CrowdStrike's managed security services to their growing client base."

"Incorporating CrowdStrike into Baker Hill's product suite is an investment in our clients and the communities they serve. CrowdStrike's industry-leading security platform, backed by the expertise and 24/7 protection of their global team of security experts, will enhance the value Baker Hill NextGen® offers for banks and credit unions," said Tyler Claypool, Vice President of Information Technology at Baker Hill. "Financial institutions of all sizes trust us to optimize lending operations and credit risk management across their enterprise. That's why we designed our entire platform with data security in mind, as we know protecting data is the foundation on which trust is built. Implementing CrowdStrike into our award-winning loan origination and risk management platform is the latest example of how Baker Hill takes data security seriously."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

