Baker Hill Appoints Sheila Simpson as Chief Human Resources Officer

CARMEL, Ind., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has expanded its executive team with the hire of Sheila Simpson as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer.

With over two decades of professional experience in Human Resources, Simpson is responsible for creating progressive employee experience, talent, and leadership development programs while optimizing Human Resources policies and processes, which will support Baker Hill's current growth trajectory. As the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, she is focused on providing the necessary strategic and operational human resources to support cross-functional teams that drive results for Baker Hill and its financial institution clients.

With experience serving companies ranging from startups to mid-size, and multi-billion-dollar conglomerates, Simpson brings valuable expertise to Baker Hill's leadership team. Most recently, Simpson served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Intelinair. Before Intelinair, Simpson served as the Managing Director of Human Resources at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). There, she oversaw all functions of Human Resources, including talent acquisition, talent development and retention, compensation strategies and workforce planning.

"Baker Hill has built a strong reputation within the financial services industry these past 40 years because of our commitment to excellent service, and award-winning loan origination and risk management solutions," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We're thrilled to bring Sheila onboard to the Baker Hill team. With her experience and skillset, we can further empower our team members to deliver the excellent service we're known for and open up new opportunities for our employees' professional development."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

