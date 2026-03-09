Baker Hill and GoDocs Launch Integrated Solution to Accelerate and De-Risk Commercial and Small Business Lending

New integration delivers faster closings, stronger oversight and smarter path from origination to funding

CARMEL, Ind., and LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of commercial loan origination and risk management technology, and GoDocs, the leader in automated commercial loan documentation, today announced a strategic integration that streamlines and strengthens the entire commercial and small business lending lifecycle — from origination through closing.

By connecting GoDocs' industry-leading automated loan documentation system with Baker Hill UN/FY™, financial institutions can now generate compliant, attorney-quality loan documents directly within their existing workflow — reducing manual handoffs, accelerating loan closings, and improving risk visibility without adding operational complexity.

"Lending better and lending faster go hand in hand. When your process is connected from decision to documents, borrowers feel it, especially small businesses that depend on clarity and timing," said Andy Ivankovich, chairman and CEO of Baker Hill. "This integration helps institutions scale without losing control of the experience that builds lasting relationships."

Forward-looking institutions are already preparing to leverage the integration. Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union, a Baker Hill client and early adopter of the Baker Hill–GoDocs integration, sees strong potential to streamline commercial and small business lending while enhancing the borrower experience.

"Financial institutions today are under pressure to deliver commercial loans faster while maintaining strong risk oversight and compliance," said Carol Addy, chief revenue officer, Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union. "By integrating Baker Hill with GoDocs' automated documentation capabilities, we're helping our lenders move seamlessly from decision to closing with greater speed, confidence and efficiency. Ultimately, this integration enables us to serve small businesses and commercial borrowers more effectively while scaling our lending operations."

The integration allows lenders to move from loan decisioning to document generation with a single click. Financial institutions can automatically transfer borrower, collateral, and loan data from Baker Hill UN/FY directly into GoDocs, generating state-compliant, attorney-quality commercial loan documents in minutes. This eliminates duplicate data entry, minimizes human error, and accelerates closing timelines, empowering institutions to scale loan volume without increasing staff.

"This partnership with Baker Hill represents the next step in modernizing commercial lending," said Adam Craig, CEO of GoDocs. "By integrating our automated documentation solution directly into Baker Hill's powerful lending ecosystem, we're giving financial institutions a way to accelerate deal flow, preserve compliance, and elevate the borrower experience, all while future-proofing their lending operations."

Key benefits include:

End-to-End Efficiency: Automates the entire lending process from origination and credit analysis to document creation and closing.

Automates the entire lending process from origination and credit analysis to document creation and closing. Compliance Confidence: Ensures every loan package meets complex federal and state regulatory requirements, including evolving commercial, construction, and SBA lending standards.

Ensures every loan package meets complex federal and state regulatory requirements, including evolving commercial, construction, and SBA lending standards. Accelerated Closings: Enables lenders to close commercial loans faster, improving borrower satisfaction and unlocking greater capacity for growth.

Enables lenders to close commercial loans faster, improving borrower satisfaction and unlocking greater capacity for growth. System Flexibility: Integrates seamlessly with existing systems and workflows, minimizing disruption and IT overhead.

About GoDocs

GoDocs is the leading provider of automated commercial loan document generation, enabling banks, credit unions, private lenders, and insurance companies to produce attorney-quality, compliant loan packages in minutes. Trusted by over 1,000 lenders nationwide, GoDocs accelerates lending, reduces risk, and ensures compliance across all 50 states. Learn more at www.godocs.com.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security, and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

Media Contact

Penny Spehar, Spokesperson

(317) 814-1260

[email protected]

SOURCE GoDocs