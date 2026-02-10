GoDocs and PowerLender Announce Strategic Partnership and Integration to Modernize Commercial Lending

New Integration partnership to deliver a seamless commercial lending experience, helping financial institutions close loans faster

CEDAR PARK, Texas and LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerLender, a leading loan origination solution, and GoDocs, the leader in commercial loan document automation, today announced a strategic integration partnership. The integration between the two platforms will deliver a tightly connected data and user experience that streamlines commercial lending workflows from origination through closings.

The GoDocs–PowerLender integration reflects a shared commitment to practical innovation and technology that understands how community banks operate. Together, GoDocs and PowerLender bring a modern, end-to-end lending experience that helps smaller institutions compete more effectively while maintaining the control and confidence they require.

The integration will allow lenders using PowerLender to generate GoDocs' compliant, attorney-quality loan documents directly from their LOS. By eliminating manual data entry and rekeying, thus reducing friction, accelerating turnaround times, and ensuring accuracy and consistency across every loan.

"PowerLender is built for institutions that value flexibility, reliability, and long-term partnerships. The integration with GoDocs extends that philosophy into the closing process," said Greg Hunter, Powerlender CEO. "This integration allows our customers to move seamlessly from origination through closing with 50-state compliant documents generated directly within their workflow. It reduces operational burden, minimizes compliance risk, and gives lenders more time to focus on what matters most—their borrowers and growing their business."

"Community banks and credit unions are under pressure to move faster without sacrificing control or compliance," said Adam Craig, CEO of GoDocs. "This integration is about giving them that advantage inside the systems on which they already rely. By bringing GoDocs directly into PowerLender, we're giving financial institutions enterprise-grade automation within an LOS they already trust. Lenders can scale commercial lending, protect margins, and deliver a more modern borrower experience, without changing how their teams work."

About GoDocs

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

About PowerLender:

PowerLender, formerly owned by ASC Inc., is a renowned developer of Loan Origination System technology, catering to mortgage banks, community banks, housing agencies, and lenders of all sizes. With a rich history spanning over 45 years, PowerLender is known for its quality and commitment to excellence in loan automation.

