New GoDocs Platform Data Reveals a Sharp Rise in Commercial Lending Activity for 2025

GoDocs' data reveals accelerating loan volume, rising modification activity, and increases in loan sizes, creating opportunity and mounting operational pressure across commercial lenders

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leader in commercial loan document automation, today shared data from their platform showing Commercial lending gained significant momentum in 2025. The data also includes early indicators suggesting growth will continue to accelerate again in 2026.

Drawing from real-world loan documents processed in the GoDocs' platform in 2025 across banks, credit unions, and private lenders nationwide, the data shows double-digit growth across major commercial categories, signaling renewed confidence in the market and intensifying operational demands for lenders.

Among the most notable trends:

Commercial real estate lending activity grew 20% year-over-year.

Commercial & industrial (C&I) lending increased 11% over the same period.

Loan modifications rose 12%, a critical indicator as nearly $900 billion in commercial loans are expected to reach modification or renewal over the next 24 months.

Average loan sizes diverged sharply by category: Multifamily and general CRE loans rose 20%, with an average value of $2.7 million. Investor and business-purpose loans increased 13%, averaging $555,000. C&I loan values declined 50%, averaging $201,000, suggesting a shift toward higher-volume, lower-balance deals.



Geographically, lending remained concentrated in high-growth and high-population states, with Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New York leading the nation. This data reinforces the regional competition among lenders for complex commercial deals.

Commercial loans require an end-to-end workflow that adapts dynamically to every scenario. As volumes rise, the complexity compounds, making document preparation a critical operational bottleneck in the lending process. This operational reality is now colliding with a market that is moving faster than ever.

"In an environment where lenders must both manage complex loan structures and meet client delivery expectations, the speed at which a team can move a deal from approval to closing becomes a competitive differentiator," said Adam Craig, CEO of GoDocs. "As originations rise, increasing the velocity of document preparation isn't just an efficiency gain; it's how lenders protect margins, scale without adding headcount, and stay competitive in a market that is only getting faster. The institutions that modernize their operations now will be best positioned to move quickly, manage risk, and capitalize on the next wave of commercial lending growth."

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

