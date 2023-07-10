Baker Hill Announces its Latest Solution, Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate

Company offers preconfigured, rapidly deployable commercial loan origination system with award-winning features and streamlined implementation

CARMEL, Ind., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has launched its newest offering, Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate, a preconfigured version of their award-winning Baker Hill NextGen® commercial loan origination system (LOS), which features robust and scalable digital capabilities designed for rapid deployment. 

Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate provides community banks and credit unions with a world-class framework for digitally transforming the commercial lending process. The solution features the same award-winning LOS features Baker Hill NextGen® is known for, including guided workflows and automated checklists, but with a streamlined implementation timeline of just 90 days. Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate is designed to meet financial institutions wherever they are on their digital transformation journey and scale as their commercial lending needs evolve.

Baker Hill's newest offering was developed based on more than four decades of commercial lending expertise, industry best practices, as well as thousands of hours of client feedback and utilization data. The solution's thoughtful design equips financial institutions for success when implementing a new LOS by supporting a smooth transition from manual lending processes to optimized digital workflows. Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate is also configured to evolve and scale as financial institutions grow and progress further in their digital transformation journey.

"We understand that it can be overwhelming to implement a new LOS, especially when converting from manual processes or outdated, disparate systems. Selecting the right LOS is one of the most important decisions a financial institution can make, particularly in the current market where loan momentum has slowed. This makes it more important than ever for banks and credit unions to optimize and automate their lending operations, which will also position institutions for growth once market conditions shift and demand for loans increases again," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "Financial institutions should choose a system that evolves with them every step of the way – that's why we launched Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate."

About Baker Hill
Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

