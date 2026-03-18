Baker Hill Establishes Credit Union Advisory Council to Advance Member-Focused Lending Innovation

CARMEL, Ind., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider delivering commercial lending, risk management and analytics solutions for banks and credit unions, today announced the formation of its Credit Union Advisory Council, a strategic initiative designed to collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of credit union lending and strengthen the ability of credit unions to serve their members and communities.

With a market-leading footprint in the credit union industry, Baker Hill is trusted by six of the top 25 credit unions in the U.S. and 24 of the top 100. The newly formed advisory council brings together experienced credit union executives from across the United States who will provide guidance on emerging lending trends, member business lending strategies, digital transformation and regulatory challenges. Their insights will help Baker Hill continue developing technology that reflects the unique operational and mission-driven needs of credit unions.

"As one of the most powerful forces for financial empowerment in communities across the country, credit unions are uniquely positioned to help people thrive," said Andy Ivankovich, chairman and CEO, Baker Hill. "By establishing our Credit Union Advisory Council, we are deepening our partnership with these institutions and ensuring our lending platform continues to evolve in ways that support their mission. Their insights will help us deliver technology that enables credit unions to grow responsibly, expand access to capital and strengthen the communities they serve."

Credit unions play a critical role in supporting financial access and economic growth across the country. Today, more than 140 million Americans are credit union members, with credit unions collectively managing over $2.2 trillion in assets, according to the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). These member-owned institutions provide hundreds of billions of dollars annually in consumer, mortgage and small business loans that help individuals achieve financial stability while supporting local businesses and job creation.

Consistently ranked among the most trusted financial institutions in the U.S., credit unions reflect their mission-driven approach to serving members rather than shareholders.

"Baker Hill truly understands the nature of credit union lending and the responsibility we have to the communities we serve," said Maria Karaca, council lead and SVP, member business services, Rally Credit Union. "Credit unions operate on relationships, trust and a commitment to helping local businesses succeed. Baker Hill's lending platform reflects that reality, giving institutions the insights and efficiency needed to serve members while continuing to support economic growth in our communities."

Nationwide, credit unions provide tens of billions of dollars in member business loans, helping entrepreneurs start companies, expand operations and create jobs within their communities. Their cooperative structure allows them to reinvest earnings into member benefits such as lower loan rates, reduced fees and expanded access to financial services.

"This is personal for me," said Ivankovich. "My first auto loan and checking account were with Alaska USA Federal Credit Union — now Global Credit Union and long-time clients of Baker Hill — when I was serving in the military. That experience shaped how I see the role credit unions play in people's lives and communities, and it's something that has stayed with me throughout my career. It's also reflected in how we approach our work. This isn't a shift for us — it's in our DNA. It represents a significant investment in the future of credit unions, and I'm excited to partner with this group to help shape what comes next."

With a long history of supporting many of the nation's leading credit unions, Baker Hill helps institutions modernize operations across the lending lifecycle. From new account opening to commercial lending and digital small business solutions built on its proven loan origination platform, the company continues to invest in technology that helps credit unions scale while maintaining their member-first approach.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

SOURCE Baker Hill