Capra Bank Recognized as Fastest-Growing Bank in the Nation, Powered by Baker Hill Technology

CARMEL, Ind., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of lending, risk management and analytics solutions for financial institutions, congratulates Capra Bank on being recognized as the fastest-growing bank in the United States, according to a nationwide peer growth analysis conducted by Raymond James.

The report evaluated the top 30 banks nationwide and ranked institutions by compound annual asset growth from 2023 to 2025. Capra Bank ranked #1 in the country with 296% asset growth during the period, while also ranking #1 in loan growth at 411% and #4 in deposit growth at 305%.

What makes Capra Bank's performance especially notable is that its growth has been entirely organic — driven by customer acquisition, local market expansion and operational scalability rather than mergers or acquisitions. Baker Hill's technology platform has helped support that growth while enabling operational efficiency and an enhanced customer experience.

"Capra Bank is redefining what modern community banking can look like," said Andy Ivankovich, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hill. "Their ability to scale at this pace while preserving strong credit performance, local decision-making and customer intimacy is extraordinary. We're proud that Baker Hill's technology is helping power that growth and enabling their teams to operate with the speed, efficiency and scalability required in today's market."

Headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, Capra Bank serves customers across Iowa, Texas and New Mexico with a model focused on empowering experienced bankers, streamlining lending operations and leveraging modern banking technology.

"Organic growth at this scale is extremely rare in banking," said Tut Fuller, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Capra Bank. "This recognition reflects what is possible when you combine exceptional bankers, strong customer relationships and best-in-class technology. Baker Hill has been an important partner in helping us scale efficiently while continuing to deliver the high-touch service our customers expect."

Capra Bank also recently surpassed $1 billion in assets, becoming the fastest bank in U.S. history to reach that milestone — surpassing the previous record by nine months.

Despite its rapid growth, Capra Bank continues to demonstrate strong financial performance relative to its peers. As of Q1 2026, the bank reported assets of $1.23 billion, a Return on Average Assets of approximately 1.3%, and an efficiency ratio of 55%, underscoring the strength and scalability of its operating model.

"As financial institutions across the country look for ways to modernize and grow, Capra Bank stands out as proof that community banking and technology innovation are not mutually exclusive," Ivankovich added. "Their success reflects disciplined leadership, operational excellence and a willingness to embrace the right technology infrastructure to support long-term growth."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

About Capra Bank

Capra Bank is a full-service community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Iowa, New Mexico, and Texas. Through a comprehensive suite of products and services, Capra Bank provides exceptional service and industry-leading technology. Visit www.caprabank.com or call (888) 332-2772 for more information. Capra Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Baker Hill