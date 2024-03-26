Baker Hill Expands Product Team to Continue Driving Innovation in Lending and Risk Management

Baker Hill promotes Mike Horrocks to new role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Product Marketing and hires Joe Pavlik as Senior Vice President of Product Management

CARMEL, Ind., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, has expanded its product team to drive innovation in lending and best serve the needs of the company's growing client base. Mike Horrocks has been promoted to a new role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Product Marketing and industry veteran, Joe Pavlik has joined Baker Hill as the company's Senior Vice President of Product Management. Both roles will report to Rick Griskie, Baker Hill's COO and CTO.

Given his unique blend of banking experience and lending expertise, product knowledge and his unwavering dedication to Baker Hill's clients, Mike Horrocks will play a pivotal role in driving Baker Hill's overall product marketing strategy as the company's Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Product Marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for spearheading go-to-market strategies, implementing product marketing initiatives, analyzing competitive market intelligence, managing strategic product partnerships, and more. Horrocks will continue to serve as a key industry liaison and spokesperson on behalf of Baker Hill. He will also continue to spearhead the company's Client Advisory Board. Horrocks' extensive experience with Baker Hill spans more than 20 years, having served in multiple roles, most recently as Vice President of Product Management.

As Senior Vice President of Product Management, Joe Pavlik will play an influential role in shaping Baker Hill's long-term product vision, strategy, and development roadmap to drive innovation and meet the business objectives of the company's financial institution clients. Pavlik brings over two decades of experience in financial services and SaaS to Baker Hill, having held leadership roles with PNC Bank, Fiserv, and most recently, Luxoft. As Head of Bank Solutions & Strategy at Luxoft, he was responsible for global banking operations, product offerings, strategic programs and more. At Fiserv, Pavlik held various product leadership roles within the Commercial Strategy and Business Banking teams.

"For 40 years, Baker Hill has built and maintained a strong reputation within the financial services industry for our award-winning loan origination and risk management solutions. Our product team has been paramount to our success, as well as the success of our valued clients," said Rick Griskie, COO and CTO of Baker Hill. "By promoting Mike into a new influential product marketing role and bringing on Joe to head up product management, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering an innovative product suite that makes a meaningful impact for our clients and their lending operations. Both Mike and Joe bring a wealth of experience to Baker Hill, and I look forward to working alongside them to ensure our product vision positions banks and credit unions for growth in 2024 and beyond."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

SOURCE Baker Hill