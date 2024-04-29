Baker Hill Hosts Largest User Conference to Date at Prosper 2024

Baker Hill's annual user conference took place in Orlando, Florida in April 2024

CARMEL, Ind., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, hosted its largest user conference to date at Prosper 2024 with over 200 attendees representing a record-breaking number of financial institutions along with a robust partner ecosystem who sponsored the event.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Prosper 2024 marked a special occasion for Baker Hill. Prosper is Baker Hill's premier user conference and is designed to provide financial institution leaders with the latest insights on the state of the banking industry, as well as opportunities to discuss emerging trends and best practices in lending, risk management and more. To kick-off the conference, which took place in Orlando, Florida, Baker Hill hosted its 40th birthday bash with dinner and live music at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resort.

This year's event featured Jim Perry, Senior Strategist at Market Insights and well-renowned speaker in the financial sector, as the opening keynote. The Prosper 2024 agenda also featured 17 breakout sessions focused on a range of topics, from enhancing risk management programs and combatting tight margins to best practices for small business and commercial lending. Over the three-day event, attendees discovered how to best leverage Baker Hill NextGen® and optimize their institution's lending operations.

"Over the last 40 years, Baker Hill has continued to build its reputation as a trusted provider of loan origination and risk management solutions for financial institutions, including some of the top banks and credit unions in the country. Prosper gives us a unique opportunity to bring leaders from these renowned financial institutions, exchange perspectives and learn from one another," said John M. Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "This year's event was a huge success given our record-breaking turnout, which made celebrating our 40th anniversary especially memorable. Our team is looking forward to another successful user conference at Prosper 2025."

Mark your calendars as Prosper 2025 is set to be held May 4-6, 2025 at the Loews Coronado Bay in San Diego, CA.

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

