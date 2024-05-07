Baker Hill Recognized as a Top Workplace 2024 by IndyStar Top Workplaces

Baker Hill receives Top Workplace award for the second time

CARMEL, Ind., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, has been named one of the Top Workplaces 2024 by IndyStar Top Workplaces. This marks the second time that Baker Hill has been recognized as a top employer in Central Indiana.

This year, the IndyStar recognized 124 companies and organizations in Central Indiana as Top Workplaces for 2024. The list of employers named to the renowned list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"It is an honor to be named once again as a Top Workplace in Central Indiana," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "Our team has worked hard to create an engaging, fulfilling culture here at Baker Hill, and to be recognized as a top employer in today's market is a huge win – especially as Baker Hill celebrates its 40th anniversary. It's all thanks to our incredible team members that show up to make a difference each and every day."

For more than 40 years, Baker Hill has cultivated a reputation for driving innovation in banking and lending. Today, the company is the trusted provider to more than 20 percent of the top 150 U.S. banks and 20 percent of the top 25 credit unions, an accomplishment that Baker Hill's dedicated team is proud of. Baker Hill has continued to grow and propel the industry forward with new product innovations as more financial institutions partner with the company for its world-class loan origination and risk management software. The recognition is the latest accolade for Baker Hill's team. The company has been consistently recognized by industry experts, and leading financial and technology organizations, including Aite-Novarica Group, IDC MarketScape, TechPoint Mira Awards, American Banker's Best Places to Work in FinTech, the Fintech Breakthrough Awards, among others.

"Baker Hill has achieved some significant milestones this year, and as we enter the next chapter of growth, we anticipate a bright future for our employees, our clients and the company as a whole in the years ahead," said Sheila Simpson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Baker Hill. "Success starts from the ground up. When organizations cultivate a positive workplace culture that inspires performance and collaboration, everyone wins – from the employees and leadership to the clients. Our recognition as a Top Workplace in Central Indiana for the second time is proof of our team's dedication and contributions, and we are proud to celebrate Baker Hill's world-class work culture with this achievement."

