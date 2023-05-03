Baker Hill Hosts Prosper 2023 with Record Attendance

Baker Hill's annual user conference took place in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2023

CARMEL, Ind., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, announced that Prosper 2023 was among its most successful user conferences to date, with 65 financial institutions from across the U.S. in attendance, as well as eight of the company's fintech partners, who sponsored the event.

As Baker Hill's premier user conference, Prosper provides financial institution leaders with the latest insights on the state of the banking industry, as well as an opportunity to discuss best practices for loan origination and risk management in the current economy to set a foundation for informed strategic planning.

This year's event, which took place in Scottsdale, Ariz., featured Jim Marous, one of the top five financial industry influencers in the U.S. and co-publisher of The Financial Brand, as the opening keynote speaker. Dale Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Daytona 500 winner, concluded the conference with a motivational keynote.

The Prosper agenda also featured 18 breakout sessions focused on best practices in lending, risk management, compliance and analytics. Throughout the three-day event, attendees discovered ways to best leverage Baker Hill NextGen® and explored the trends shaping the future of the financial industry.

"Prosper 2023 was one of our largest user conferences to date with nearly 200 attendees. The Baker Hill team was proud to host so many of our valued bank and credit union clients, as well as our partners in person this year," said John M. Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We strive to make Prosper collaborative and engaging by empowering attendees to exchange perspectives with their peers and other industry leaders on the trends impacting the credit industry. Given the success of this year's event, Baker Hill's team is looking forward to Prosper 2024."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

SOURCE Baker Hill