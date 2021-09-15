Baker Hill Named 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings, Sixth Consecutive Year of Recognition

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has been named to the IDC FinTech Rankings for 2021. This is the sixth consecutive year Baker Hill has been recognized by IDC Financial Insights for their contributions to the financial industry.

"The recognition each year from IDC Financial Insights is valued and appreciated from our entire team," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "It's been a challenging year for the financial industry and we're proud of the difference Baker Hill NextGen® has made for our clients. We look forward to continuing to grow and evolve to meet the needs of banks and credit unions."

For the 18th year, IDC Financial Insights has published a comprehensive Fortune 500-style ranking of the hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry. The IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2020 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets, firms, and insurers. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

In April, Baker Hill was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. Prior to that in March, Baker Hill NextGen® Portfolio Risk Management solution was selected as the "Best Risk Management Platform" award in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, a follow up to being named "Best Loan Origination Platform" in by the program in 2020. Also in March, Baker Hill was recognized by TechPoint as a finalist for the 2021 Mira Awards in the Pandemic Pivot of the Year – 200 Employees or Fewer category, which looked to honor small to medium-sized tech employers who responded in remarkable ways to serve societal or customer needs, seize market opportunities or survive amidst pandemic-induced challenges.

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing state of the art lending and risk management solutions with unparalleled advisory support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

