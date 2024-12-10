Baker Hill Named Finalist for Tech Company of the Year in TechPoint's 26th Annual Mira Awards

Baker Hill named finalist for Tech Company of the Year for second consecutive year

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leader in delivering financial technology solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist for Tech Company of the Year in the TechPoint Mira Awards for the second consecutive year. The Mira Awards, Indiana's most prestigious technology honors, celebrate the "Best of Tech" in Indiana. Winners will be announced at the annual awards gala held at the Palladium in Carmel, IN on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Since its founding in 1984, Baker Hill has been a pioneer in financial technology, serving over 400 banks and credit unions nationwide, including many in Indiana. With Baker Hill's support, financial institutions have originated more than 2.2 million small business loan applications and approved over $18.8 billion in loans since the release of Baker Hill NextGen®. By empowering financial institutions to operate more efficiently and serve their customers better, Baker Hill has made a significant contribution to the economic growth of the communities these institutions support.

Over the past year, Baker Hill has continued to innovate with solutions like Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate, enabling banks and credit unions to foster strong relationships within their communities while driving local economic development. This dedication to client success and commitment to innovation have propelled Baker Hill's consistent year-over-year growth, solidifying its position as a leader in Indiana's tech industry and beyond.

"Being named a finalist for Tech Company of the Year is an honor that reflects the dedication and innovation of the Baker Hill team," said Andy Ivankovich, CEO of Baker Hill. "We are privileged to support financial institutions as they provide critical resources to their communities, and we are proud to be recognized alongside other outstanding tech companies in Indiana."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

SOURCE Baker Hill