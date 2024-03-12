Baker Hill Nominated for Tech Company of the Year in TechPoint's 25th Annual Mira Awards

CARMEL, Ind., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, announced today its nomination for Tech Company of the Year by TechPoint for the 25th annual Mira Awards. The TechPoint Mira Awards are Indiana's largest and most prestigious technology awards, and the annual awards gala will celebrate the "Best of Tech" in Indiana at the Old National Centre-Indianapolis on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Founded in 1984 and celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Baker Hill has continued to develop and go to market with superior loan origination, risk management and data analytics solutions, specifically designed for the needs of financial institutions. The company serves financial institutions in 46 of the 50 U.S. states. This includes several institutions which are local to Indiana that manage loan portfolios totaling over $10 billion. Today, Baker Hill is the trusted provider to more than 20 percent of the top 150 banks and top 25 credit unions in the nation.

Financial institutions thrive when their clients, members and communities flourish. These vital institutions reinvest local dollars back into the community, supporting new job creation and a healthy local economy, often by providing loans and financing, which Baker Hill directly supports. Baker Hill's steady, year-over-year growth is a direct result of the differentiated software it provides to over 400 financial institution clients, making the company a standout among the competitive pool of submissions in this year's Mira awards.

Baker Hill continues to grow and propel the industry forward with new innovations such as the company's latest product offering, Baker Hill NextGen® Accelerate, which enables banks and credit unions of all sizes to drive economic development and foster strong relationships with the businesses in their communities. Baker Hill continues to achieve significant growth milestones as it approaches its 40th anniversary this year, rolling out the most impactful new products to serve the needs of its growing client roster.

"Given the vital role that banks and credit unions serve when it comes to financing loans for the businesses in their local communities, choosing the right partner for loan origination and risk management is one of the most important decisions a financial institution can make," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "Our team is proud to deliver world-class products and services to help institutions successfully navigate the dynamic financial services marketplace and solve their most pressing business challenges. We are humbled and grateful to be nominated in this year's TechPoint awards and be recognized amongst Indiana's most innovative companies."

"We received an overwhelming number of submissions for this year's Mira Awards, and it seems as though each year the applicant pool becomes more competitive," said Ting Gootee, president and CEO of TechPoint. "The Tech Company of the Year honor goes to the company that demonstrates an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and resilience. Through the expertise of an independent panel of judges, we look forward to celebrating the winner at the 25thanniversary of Indiana's most prestigious tech awards on April 26."

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

