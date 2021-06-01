Baker Hill Takes Awards Industry by Storm

CARMEL, Ind., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, is receiving local and industry wide accolades in 2021. The company is following up from a successful 2020 with its award-winning solution.

In April, Baker Hill was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group, who managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.

Prior to that in March, Baker Hill NextGen® Portfolio Risk Management solution was selected as the "Best Risk Management Platform" award in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This program is conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today. The company was recognized in 2020 by the program as "Best Loan Origination Platform."

Also in March, Baker Hill was recognized by TechPoint as a finalist for the 2021 Mira Awards in the Pandemic Pivot of the Year – 200 Employees or Fewer category, which looked to honor small to medium-sized tech employers who responded in remarkable ways to serve societal or customer needs, seize market opportunities or survive amidst pandemic-induced challenges. The Mira Awards is Indiana's largest and longest-running technology excellence and innovation recognition program.

"We are incredibly pleased to continue receiving recognition for our solution, our team and individual contributors," said John M. Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "When you have an award-winning team, that translates well into positive relationships with clients, which is always our end goal."

This is the latest Indianapolis-based recognition for Baker Hill. In 2020 John Watts, Senior Vice President of Operations, was named a Top Honoree in the Indianapolis Business Journal's CTO of the Year program. Mike Horrocks, Vice President of Product Management, was named a member of the Tech 25 2020 class, presented by TechPoint. Both Watts and Horrocks were celebrated for their outstanding innovation and leadership in the Indianapolis tech space. In December 2020, Anna O'Nan, the company's Chief Financial Officer, was named as a Top Honoree in the Indianapolis Business Journal's CFO of the Year award program. O'Nan's nomination recapped her commitment to the advancement of women professionals and her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in 2020, Baker Hill was named the fifth consecutive year to the IDC FinTech Rankings, ranking among the top 100 global providers of financial technology. In 2019, Baker Hill was selected by Aite Group as best-in-class commercial loan origination system. The analyst firm's 2019 Impact Report, "Commercial Loan Origination: Evaluating Vendors That Hone the Tip of the Spear," recognized Baker Hill's breadth of product features, superior client services, and client loyalty in the market.

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing lending solutions, guidance, and support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand. As financial institutions look to stay sound during a period of increased uncertainty, Baker Hill is also a resource and leader for portfolio risk management solutions.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

