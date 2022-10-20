Baker Hill's John Dakesian Named an Honoree in Indianapolis Business Journal's HR Impact Awards

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Dakesian, Vice President of Human Resources at Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, has been named an honoree for Indianapolis Business Journal's 2022 HR Impact Awards.

The Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) HR Impact Awards recognizes the companies, agencies, non-profits, as well as specific human resources professionals and teams that have helped establish and foster strong company cultures within their respective organizations across the greater Indianapolis area. The honorees were recognized at the IBJ's HR Impact Awards program at the JW Marriott on October 13th.

Based in Carmel, Indiana, Baker Hill relies on attracting and retaining quality talent to support the company's growth strategy, as more financial institutions are choosing to partner with Baker Hill. With a passion for people management in high-growth, fast-paced environments, John Dakesian implemented a new employee referral program at Baker Hill. Rather than pay a recruiter to source candidates for open positions, Baker Hill now uses its greatest asset: its employees.

By rewarding employees for referring quality candidates for open roles at Baker Hill, Dakesian's program promotes greater employee engagement and retention. Referred employees not only stay longer, but employees who make the referrals also remain with the company for longer periods of time. Given the success of the new referral program, Baker Hill's parent company, The Riverside Group, has explored modeling the hiring structures for their other portfolio companies to be like Baker Hill's.

"We are incredibly proud of John for being recognized in IBJ's HR Impact Awards," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "At Baker Hill, we strive to empower financial institutions to work smarter, reduce risk and achieve their growth goals. To help our clients accomplish this, we rely on our dedicated employees, who are the core of Baker Hill's culture. John has positively impacted Baker Hill's company culture by generating enthusiasm among our employees for sourcing quality talent and rewarding them for helping our company achieve key business goals."

IBJ's HR Impact Award is Baker Hill's latest of several industry accolades. The company was also named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group as well as a winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces of Central Indiana. Baker Hill has also earned other Indianapolis-based recognition in recent years. Anna O'Nan, the company's Chief Financial Officer, was named as a Top Honoree in the Indianapolis Business Journal's CFO of the Year award program in 2020.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

