Baker Hill's NextGen® Banker Application Nominated for Product Innovation of the Year in TechPoint's 24th Annual Mira Awards

CARMEL, Ind., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, announced its Baker Hill NextGen® Banker Application was named a Product Innovation of the Year nominee by TechPoint for the 24th annual Mira Awards. The TechPoint Mira Awards are Indiana's largest and most prestigious technology awards, and the annual awards gala will celebrate the "Best of Tech" in Indiana at the JW Marriott Indianapolis on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

This year, TechPoint received a record-breaking 236 submissions for the awards this year. Baker Hill stood out among a competitive pool of submissions and the company's NextGen® Banker Application was nominated for the Product Innovation of the Year category. The Baker Hill NextGen® Banker Application empowers the customer- and member-facing teams at financial institutions to collect and submit loan requests confidently and efficiently, resulting in maximum growth opportunities and an enhanced borrower experience. With the NextGen® Banker Application, banks and credit unions, which play vital roles in the economies of their local communities, can empower their team members with the most innovative and convenient tools to assist prospective borrowers with their loan applications.

"Baker Hill is committed to providing our network of community financial institutions with new products and innovations that simplify the lending process. The Baker Hill NextGen® Banker Application was developed based on dedicated focus group sessions, user testing and research, as well as Baker Hill's long-standing history of providing innovative fintech solutions," said Mike Horrocks, Vice President of Product Management at Baker Hill. "Banks and credit unions have trusted us for over 35 years to meet their complex lending needs. Being recognized in this year's TechPoint Mira Awards is yet another testament to Baker Hill's unwavering focus on our clients' and their business goals."

"This year's Mira Award nominee selection process was the most competitive our team has ever seen, with a record-breaking 236 entries for the awards this year," said Ting Gootee, president and CEO of TechPoint. "This demonstrates the remarkable achievements and spirit of innovation that our talented nominees are known for, and Baker Hill's latest product innovation exemplifies this. We look forward to recognizing the winning companies and their valuable contributions to Indiana's economic growth at our awards gala in April."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

