Balance Point Announces Investment Team Promotions

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce the promotion of Grant Groher to Senior Managing Director and Dan Freshman to Managing Director. These promotions highlight the firm's continued growth and commitment to recognizing the people whose hard work and dedication drive our success.

"These promotions represent the strength of our people and the depth of our leadership team," said Managing Partner, Seth Alvord. "Grant and Dan have both earned this recognition through their results, dedication, and impact on the firm. As we look ahead to 2026, we're energized by the opportunities in front of us and confident in the team we've built to lead the firm forward."

Grant joined Balance Point in 2017 and most recently was a Managing Director. As Senior Managing Director, Grant will continue his focus on deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Grant worked in the Financial Sponsors Group at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC where he was an Associate responsible for the due diligence and underwriting of syndicated loan and bridge financings for sponsor-led LBO and M&A transactions. He developed significant experience in a variety of industries including Healthcare, Technology, Telecommunications, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail. Grant began his career at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation where he assisted in the evaluation and execution of corporate M&A and asset transactions in the energy industry. Grant holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia.

Dan joined Balance Point in 2018 and most recently was a Principal. As Managing Director, Dan will focus on deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Dan began his career at Tudor Investment Corporation in Greenwich, CT on a long/short equity team, investing across the industrial and business services sectors. Dan holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and is a CFA Charterholder.

In addition to these senior leadership advancements, Balance Point is pleased to recognize Josh Lyvers promoted to Principal, James O'Connor promoted to Vice President and Wills Danielsen and Kelan Betancourt promoted to Senior Associates.

"Our success is a direct result of the people who bring their talent, commitment, and care to Balance Point every day," said Partner, Adam Sauerteig. "Celebrating these achievements feels especially meaningful as we enter 2026 with a lot of excitement, shared ambition, and pride in what we're building together."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

