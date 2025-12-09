Balance Point Completes Closings for Its 8th and 9th Funds, Raising Over $880 Million

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce the closing of its two latest funds Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners VII, L.P.

Together, the funds represent over $880 million of total capital, strengthening Balance Point's position as a leading private credit platform in the U.S. lower middle market ("U.S. LMM"). With $2.3 billion in assets under management, Balance Point is well-positioned to continue delivering flexible debt and equity capital solutions to the U.S. LMM.1

Funds VI and VII reflect a continuation of the same investment strategy Balance Point has consistently executed throughout its history. Balance Point's investment strategy seeks to capitalize on structural inefficiencies within the U.S. LMM. We remain focused on partnering with sponsors and management teams and investing primarily in asset-light businesses that have scalable cost structures, low recurring capital investing needs and meaningful financial performance visibility.

"We're proud of the success of our recent fundraising efforts," said Balance Point Managing Partner, Seth Alvord. "To have closed two funds in what has been a difficult fundraising environment is an achievement that speaks to the power of our platform and the continued support of our valued partners."

With 17 years of experience, and more than 100 debt and equity investments, our team brings together deep experience in underwriting and executing investments across a variety of industries and through various economic cycles. The recent closings of BPCP VI and BPCP VII, further reinforce the strength of our platform, and will help to propel us forward in the years to come.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

1 As of September 30, 2025. Assets under management is calculated as the sum of (i) the total asset value determined in accordance with GAAP, (ii) unfunded commitments, and (iii) undrawn committed or assumed SBA leverage, where applicable.

