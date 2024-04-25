Balance Point Announces Follow-On Investment in Supreme Group

WESTPORT, Conn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its follow-on investment in Supreme Group ("Supreme" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners ("Trinity Hunt"), a growth-oriented private equity firm based in Dallas, TX. Continuing its position as a provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point provided debt and equity to support the Company's acquisition of Health+Commerce.

Supreme Group is a business and commercialization services platform focused on serving life sciences and healthcare companies formed following Trinity Hunt's majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a leading life sciences-focused digital agency. Founded in 2012, Supreme Optimization provides its clients with best-in-class performance digital marketing services including paid advertising, SEO, content marketing, analytics and website development services. Health+Commerce is Supreme Group's second add-on following its acquisition of Clarity Quest, a health IT marketing agency.

Founded in 2017, Health+Commerce is a go-to integrated marketing communications partner for leading brands in biotech, medtech, and digital health. The agency's dedicated team offers innovative and results-driven approaches to media relations and strategy, branding, naming and design, digital and social media marketing, content creation, and more.

"Balance Point is excited to continue its partnership with Supreme and Trinity Hunt, while also welcoming the Health+Commerce team into the Company," said Grant Groher, Managing Director at Balance Point. "The addition of Health+Commerce to the Supreme platform brings together highly complementary services and teams that create significant growth opportunities for the Company and its clients."

Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group, said, "We are pleased to continue our expansion strategy with the addition of Health+Commerce to the Supreme platform, and happy to grow our strong partnership with Balance Point. Balance Point's deep experience in our industry, collaborative approach and flexible capital have been an essential part of our development as a leading life sciences marketing and communications agency."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $ 2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with their partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com .

