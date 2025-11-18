Balance Point Announces New Hire on the Finance Team

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Walt Tsin as Chief Financial Officer.

"We're delighted to welcome Walt as our new Chief Financial Officer. He brings a proven track record of financial leadership and strategic insight that will be instrumental as we continue to enhance operational efficiency, drive portfolio performance, and deliver long-term value for our investors," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner.

Walt joined Balance Point in October 2025. Prior to joining Balance Point, Walt was the Global Credit Chief Financial Officer of Investcorp Credit Management. Prior to Investcorp, Walt was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Seer Capital Management. At Seer, Walt was a member of the Valuation and Compliance Committees. Walt began his career at Rothstein Kass and Company as a Senior Manager focusing on various audit and tax engagements.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

