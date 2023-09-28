Balance Point Announces its Investment in 39 Taco Bell Stores in Greater Atlanta Market

News provided by

Balance Point Capital

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners III, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce a follow-on equity investment in ABTB Mid-Atlantic Holding Company, LLC ("ABTB" or the "Company") to support the acquisition of 39 Taco Bell units in the Atlanta metro area. 

The Company is managed by experienced Quick Service Restaurant ("QSR") operator SWN LLC ("Southpaw"), which operates more than 180 QSR locations in attractive markets across the country. Southpaw is an active acquirer of Taco Bell franchises and expects to continue to grow its network through both acquisitions and new unit development.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Southpaw on this transaction," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "We are strong believers in the Taco Bell brand and Southpaw has a proven track record as an innovative owner and operator of QSRs. We look forward to helping the Southpaw team implement its operational strategy and driving growth in the Atlanta market."

Judd Wishnow, co-Founder of Southpaw, said "Balance Point has been a terrific partner to Southpaw and we are delighted to have them leading this new investment in the Atlanta market. This acquisition presents a meaningful opportunity to add geographic diversity and scale to our existing Taco Bell network and build upon the strong performance we've experienced in our other geographies. Balance Point's speed of execution and knowledge of the industry were critical to completing this acquisition and we look forward to continued growth and success alongside the Balance Point team."

About Southpaw
Southpaw was founded in 2009 by Judd Wishnow and Erica Wishnow and is a leading owner and operator of Quick Service Restaurants. Southpaw's current portfolio is comprised of more than 180 total Taco Bell and Dunkin' restaurants across eight states, with approximately 5,000 employees. Southpaw is focused on actively growing its network of locations through both acquisitions and new store development.

About Balance Point Capital
Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact: 
Justin Kaplan, Partner 
Office: (203) 652-8264 
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

