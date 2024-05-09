Balance Point Announces its Investment in John Staurulakis, LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P., Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., and Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in John Staurulakis, LLC ("JSI", or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Stone-Goff Partners ("Stone-Goff"), a New York-based private equity investment firm focused on the lower middle market. Balance Point provided debt capital to support a refinancing of JSI's existing credit facilities, fund a shareholder distribution and extended available capital for future acquisition activity.

JSI is a leading specialty consulting services provider to the broadband telecommunications industry combining Regulatory, Financial, and Compliance Advisory, Fiber Engineering, and Managed Services expertise to bring an end-to-end solutions platform to fast-growing broadband operators nationwide.

"Balance Point is thrilled to partner with JSI and Stone-Goff as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth and continues to cement its position as the leading full-service consulting services provider to the rural telecom community" said Balance Point Partner Adam Sauerteig. "With significant opportunities for organic growth with both new and existing customers as well as expansion through potential M&A, we're excited to support JSI's growth initiatives ahead."

"Stone-Goff is pleased to have worked alongside Balance Point on this transaction and we're looking forward to the partnership as we continue to scale the JSI platform," said Rob Bosco, Partner at Stone-Goff. "Balance Point's flexibility, scale and understanding of JSI's business model were key to closing the transaction while providing runway for future growth."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About John Staurulakis, LLC

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Greenbelt, MD, JSI is a full-service consulting firm, providing engineering, outside plant, inside plant, regulatory, and a suite of managed services technology products to rural broadband communications providers. JSI has customer relationships with more than 600 telecommunications operators across 46 states and several US territories.

For more information visit www.jsitel.com

Media Contact:

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

