Balance Point Announces its Investment in Lightbridge Academy

WESTPORT, Conn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Lightbridge Academy ("Lightbridge", or the "Company"), a portfolio company of private investment firms Westerly Group and Elmsley Capital. Continuing its position as a provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point arranged debt financing to support new location development and various growth initiatives.

Lightbridge is an early education provider in the U.S., with a premium offering focused along the East Coast. The Company has a strong foothold in the Northeast that has been built out over Lightbridge's 27-year history, with recent further geographic expansion into attractive Southeastern markets.

"Balance Point is excited to support Lightbridge's continued growth. We are excited to see the next phase of expansion and are thrilled to have crafted a bespoke credit solution to meet the Company's capital needs," said Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord.

Gigi Schweikert, CEO of Lightbridge, said "Balance Point is a valuable financing partner that worked expeditiously and diligently to understand our growth plans and the opportunity at hand. We look forward to partnering with them as we continue to build the Lightbridge brand."

"We are thrilled to work with Balance Point again and look forward to a productive partnership in support of the Company," added Ross Brendel, Managing Partner at Westerly Group.

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Lightbridge Academy

Lightbridge Academy provides early childhood education to children ages six weeks through kindergarten, as well as special programming for children up to 10 years old. The Company is both a franchisor and operator of early childhood education centers, with over 75 locations across the U.S.

For more information: www.lightbridgeacademy.com.

CONTACT:

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital