Balance Point Announces its Investment in Trilliad

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC, in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Trilliad, a portfolio company of MRE Capital, an Annapolis, MD-based private investment firm. Balance Point provided capital to support Trilliad's launch and its acquisition of both Just Global, an award-winning B2B marketing agency, and Sercante, a Salesforce consulting firm.

Trilliad is the vision of seasoned executives David Williams and Craig Dempster, who will collaborate once again to capitalize on their long-standing history of successful partnerships. Williams previously spent over 30 years building Merkle into a global Marketing Services Provider with over 10,000 employees and over a billion dollars in annual revenue. Dempster joined Williams for 17 years at Merkle and ultimately succeeded Williams as the CEO after its sale to Dentsu in 2020. In the new organization, Williams will serve as Trilliad's Executive Chairman, and Dempster will assume the role of CEO.

Trilliad intends to become the first full-service Growth Services Provider by driving market-leading results for the modern Chief Revenue Officer. Trilliad's offerings will deliver a competitive advantage for its enterprise customers by using data, technology, and analytics to drive performance across sales, marketing, and customer success. Their solutions will increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead and cost per sale, accelerate time to sales close, and drive increased customer lifetime value.

"Balance Point is thrilled to be entering this long-term partnership with Trilliad, an innovative and category-defining Growth Services Provider that will solve the inefficiencies experienced by B2B sales and marketing executives through a one-stop-shop solution," said Balance Point Partner, Adam Sauerteig. "The collective leadership and expertise across MRE Capital and Trilliad's executive team will serve as a key differentiator as they continue to serve market-leading brands across the globe."

"We are excited to have Balance Point's support as we pave the way to create the world's first Growth Services Provider," said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. "Their industry experience and capital will be instrumental as we pursue our organic and M&A-driven growth strategy to become the provider of choice for high-growth B2B brands across the globe seeking a full service and world-class solution to their growth needs."

Bart Shaeffer, CFO of MRE, said, "Balance Point's prior industry experience enabled the seamless execution of Trilliad's launch via the acquisitions of Just Global and Sercante. Balance Point's partnership ensures Trilliad will continue to be well-capitalized throughout its planned high growth trajectory. We are pleased about our partnership with Balance Point and enthusiastic about our shared vision for the future of Trilliad."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Trilliad

Trilliad is a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP) focused on solving problems and driving results for sales and marketing leaders. Trilliad's full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales/marketing strategy, processes, skills and technology.

Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of sales, marketing, and customer success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value.

For more information visit www.trilliad.com.

