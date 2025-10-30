Balance Point Announces its Investment in Washville

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce its investment in Washville Car Wash ("Washville" or the "Company"). Balance Point provided capital to support a refinancing of Washville's existing credit facilities and extended available capital for future growth activity.

Washville is a leading owner and operator of express car washes across the Northeast. Washville has grown to 24 operating sites since its founding in 2019 and maintains an active development pipeline of 15+ potential new locations. Washville offers a three-minute express tunnel wash and an unlimited membership program that emphasizes convenience, value, and quality.

"Balance Point is thrilled to partner with Washville on this transaction and support the Company's next phase of growth," said Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord. "The Washville management team are strong operators with a track record of successful development, and we are excited to support their continued growth," added Balance Point Principal Dan Freshman.

"We are happy to get this transaction closed with Balance Point and believe they will be a valued financing partner as we continue to scale the Washville brand," said Washville Co-CEO Michael Parker.

"Balance Point's collaborative approach and understanding of our strategic goals made them an attractive capital partner for our business," continued Washville Co-CEO James Canning. "This investment positions us to continue building toward our long-term goal of reaching 75 sites by 2030."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Washville Car Wash

Founded in 2019, Washville Car Wash is one of the largest express operators in the Northeast with twenty-four locations and more than fifteen in development. Washville is committed to improving the car wash experience in the Northeast through the convenience and value of its modern express car wash network. Washville takes a highly customer-centric approach with an equally intense focus on the quality and wellbeing of its employees. For more information, please visit washvillecarwash.com.

