Balance Point Announces New Hire on the Investment Team

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Troy Iskarpatyoti on the investment team.

"We are excited to welcome Troy to the Balance Point team," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner. "We're confident his experience and perspective will make a meaningful impact on the firm's continued growth."

Prior to joining Balance Point, Troy was a Principal at Graycliff Partners, where he spent more than ten years investing across the firm's credit and private equity strategies. In the latter half of his tenure, he led origination, underwriting, execution, and portfolio management efforts exclusively within the firm's credit and minority equity strategy. Earlier in his tenure, he focused on underwriting and portfolio management across both the firm's credit and control buyout funds. He began his career as an Analyst in the Industrials Group at Jefferies, where he focused on M&A and leveraged finance transactions.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

