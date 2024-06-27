Balance Point Announces Two New Hires Across Investment and Portfolio Management Teams

WESTPORT, Conn., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the addition of two hires on the investment and portfolio management teams, Kelan Betancourt and Chris McAvoy, respectively.

"We are excited to have Kelan and Chris join the Balance Point Team," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner. "We continue to invest in our team and expand our capabilities and look forward to contributions from these individuals in the years to come."

Kelan joined Balance Point in June 2024 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution. Prior to joining Balance Point, Kelan was a Vice President at Silicon Valley Bank, where he was responsible for underwriting, executing, and managing debt investments to support sponsor-backed software buyouts and M&A. Kelan began his career as an Associate at Silicon Valley Bank and was promoted to Vice President thereafter.

Chris joined Balance Point in May 2024 as a Senior Portfolio Associate and focuses on portfolio management. Prior to joining, Chris worked at RSM US LLP as a Manager in the Transaction Advisory Services group where he performed buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence and gained extensive experience preparing quality of earnings and working capital analyses for clients evaluating acquisition and financing decisions. Prior to this role, he worked in the assurance services group at RSM. During his tenure at RSM Chris focused on middle market companies in the healthcare, consumer products, business services, and life sciences industries.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital