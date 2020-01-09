Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Bear Down Brands LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners II, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners III, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Bear Down Brands, LLC ("Bear Down" or the "Company"). Bear Down is a portfolio company of Topspin Consumer Partners ("Topspin"), a middle market private equity fund based in Mamaroneck, NY. Balance Point provided $38 million of Senior Term Loan debt to support Bear Down's growth initiatives.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, Bear Down is a leading developer of branded home, health, and wellness products. Bear Down has launched over 200 SKU's since inception, with top product categories including air treatment, personal care, and food storage. The Company maintains an omnichannel presence with significant Ecommerce expertise and an established bricks and mortar network.

"We are very excited to partner with Mat, Josh, and the rest of the Bear Down team. We believe the Company's omnichannel distribution and strong product development capabilities position it well for continued success," said Balance Point Capital Partner, Seth Alvord.

"Bear Down Brands has grown its business through differentiated products, deliberate channel strategies, and relationships with forward-thinking partners. We're excited to have found that partnership in Balance Point and look forward to continuing what's already been a mutually beneficial relationship," said Bear Down Brands President, Josh Goldberg.

Leigh Randall, Managing Partner of Topspin, added, "Topspin is pleased to have worked with Balance Point on optimizing Bear Down's capital structure. Their ability to provide flexible and creative solutions is what makes Balance Point a trusted partner of Topspin, and we look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Seth and the rest of the Balance Point team."

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $835 million in assets under management as of January 2020, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

