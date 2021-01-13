Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Eventus WholeHealth

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners III, L.P, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P, and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Eventus WholeHealth ("Eventus" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Enhanced Healthcare Partners ("EHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in New York, NY. Continuing with its position as a leading provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point arranged debt financing to support the Company's acquisition of Doctors Making Housecalls ("DMHC") while retiring existing debt and providing significant available capital for future growth investments.

Founded in 2014, Eventus provides integrated primary care, mental health, chronic care management and other medical services to residents and patients of assisted living and skilled nursing facilities across five states in the Southeast and Midwest. Eventus' team of primary care physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists and support staff provide collaborative interdisciplinary care across a wide range of specialties to patients in more than 625 facilities.

Founded in 2002, Doctors Making Housecalls is a multi-specialty group of 130 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners making 160,000 visits annually to homes, assisted living communities and businesses throughout North Carolina. The merged multi-specialty group practice will have a total of over 650 clinicians and employees providing integrated primary care, specialty care, and behavioral health services to more than 42,000 patients living in over 1,000 long-term care facilities and at home, making the Company the largest healthcare provider to senior residents of assisted living facilities in North Carolina.

"Eventus has demonstrated an ability to offer high quality care to patients that benefits the entire healthcare ecosystem. The acquisition of Doctors Making Housecalls creates a preeminent healthcare service provider in the Southeast with a depth and breadth of services to treat patients across the continuum of care," said Balance Point Capital Partner, Justin Kaplan.

Dr. Grace Terrell, Eventus' CEO said, "We are excited to be working with Balance Point on this transaction. Their knowledge of our business and capital flexibility will provide the support necessary to execute on our growth objectives."

Matt Thompson, General Partner at EHP added, "Enhanced is pleased to have worked with Balance Point on optimizing Eventus' capital structure to support the Company for its next phase of growth. Balance Point's flexibility and ability to work quickly proved critical in this transaction."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management as of November 2020, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

