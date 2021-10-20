Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Raw Sugar, LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P, and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Raw Sugar, LLC ("Raw Sugar" or the "Company"). Continuing with its position as a leading provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point provided debt financing to support WM Partners' majority recapitalization of the Company.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Raw Sugar is an aspirational lifestyle brand that seeks to make clean beauty and healthy living products affordable. Raw Sugar produces premium quality and earth friendly personal care products including soap, body wash, hair care, scrubs, lotions, lip care, and deodorants, which are formulated using plant derived and Cold-Pressed© ingredients.

"We are pleased to be able to support Raw Sugar, an established leader in the 'better-for-you' personal care category, and to partner with WM Partners," remarked Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord. "We believe Raw Sugar's brand equity, diverse product set and proven ability to innovate and expand distribution points will continue to drive significant growth for the Company going forward" added Adam Sauerteig, Senior Vice President at Balance Point Capital.

Ronnie Shugar, Raw Sugar's Co-Founder & CEO said, "We are excited to be working with Balance Point on this transaction. Their understanding of our business and capital flexibility will provide the support necessary to execute on our growth objectives."

Ernesto Carrizosa, WM Partners' Executive Managing Director added, "We are pleased to have worked with Balance Point on optimizing Raw Sugar's capital structure to support the Company for its next phase of growth. Balance Point's flexibility and fast execution proved critical in this transaction."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of September 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

