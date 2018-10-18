Balance Point Capital Partners Announces Promotion

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), a provider of flexible capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce that Lindsay Koltay has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Koltay joined Balance Point in 2015 as Controller. As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Koltay will focus on financial management and reporting, investor relations, compliance, and portfolio monitoring. Ms. Koltay has over 12 years of experience in the accounting and financial services industry. Prior to rejoining Balance Point, Ms. Koltay was an Accounting Manager with Warburg Pincus LLC, a New York-based private equity firm. Prior to that, Ms. Koltay was a Transaction Advisory Services Manager at Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, where she focused on financial due diligence for middle market private equity fund clients and an audit manager at KPMG LLP in the financial services group. Ms. Koltay holds a B.S. in Business Administration and Master's of Accounting from the University of North Carolina.

"We are pleased to congratulate Lindsay on her promotion. Balance Point's success is directly tied to the quality and character of our team. Lindsay's leadership in our financial and reporting functions over the last three years has given us the foundation to support continued growth and serve a wider, more diverse limited partner base. She is well deserving of her promotion and we are proud to have her on our team," commented Managing Partner Seth Alvord.

Partner Justin Kaplan added, "Lindsay's an integral part of our management team and her many contributions have ensured smooth transitions to new funds, new portfolio investments and new limited partners."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $835 million in assets under management as of September 2018, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

