Balancing Cybersecurity and Productivity to Optimize Work-From-Home

Simplify Cybersecurity

"When employees view data security as an obstacle, they look for ways around it. However, when companies prioritize user experience and make security easy, employee productivity improves."

Check Your Safety Net

"Backups form a critical component of cybersecurity strategy, paving the way for continued productivity in the event of equipment failure or ransomware. Use World Backup Day (March 31) as an opportunity to ensure backup best practices."

Train Employees

"End users play a key role in the success of a cybersecurity strategy. Consequently, businesses need to ensure that users understand cybersecurity best practices. Ongoing security training, targeted to the worker's role and access level, will produce results."

Cybersecurity and Productivity Partners

The data security experts at eMazzanti understand the challenge of balancing cybersecurity with productivity. They live that challenge every day and have helped businesses of all sizes implement data security strategies and productivity solutions designed for today's unique environment.

