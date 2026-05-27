Lock Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Lock Insurance ("Lock") of Lakeland, FL on February 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lock Insurance was founded in 2004. Today they provide personal insurance and commercial insurance to clients in the state of Florida.

"Each member of Lock Insurance is a team player, serving a crucial role in our commitment to excellence and our reputation for superior customer service," says Don Westerfeld, President, Lock Insurance. "We provide our clients with the best insurance at the lowest prices possible. As part of World, we will continue to do so, but with more products and services."

"It's great to welcome Lock Insurance to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "This acquisition further expands World's presence in Florida. Don and his team are focused on providing excellent customer service to their clients, and I know they will be a great addition to World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Connell Foley LLP provided legal counsel to Lock on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC