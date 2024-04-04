Baldor Specialty Foods Unveils BITE 2024: An All-day Celebration Featuring the World's Best Food and the Industry's Top Talent

Get Ready to "Play with Your Food" on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, at a Unique Food Show Showcasing a 360-degree Immersion in Flavors, Stories and Experiences

BRONX, N.Y., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldor Specialty Foods , the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor, announces its biennial BITE celebration will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Pier 36's Basketball City located at 299 South Street in NYC's historic Seaport District.

BITE 2024 promises to be a dynamic meeting-of-the-minds that brings together top chefs, growers, producers, innovators, and visionaries to strengthen bonds across the entire supply chain and exchange ideas that will forge the future of food. Embracing the theme "Play with Your Food," 200 Baldor food vendors across meat, seafood, grocery, dairy, and produce will provide a veritable culinary wonderland for the senses.

A highlight at this year's BITE will be a special keynote conversation with celebrated speaker, restaurateur and the Founder & Executive Chairman of the Union Square Hospitality Group, Danny Meyer. In addition, there will also be several VIP panel discussions including:

Playing in the Dirt: Seeds as the Future of Farming with Dan Barber , Chef & Co-Owner of Blue Hill at Stone Barns & Blue Hill Family

with , Chef & Co-Owner of Blue Hill at Stone Barns & Blue Hill Family Sweet Talk: Top Dessert & Pastry Pros on Creating Delight with founders of café brand Maman and ice cream chain Salt & Straw

with founders of café brand Maman and ice cream chain Salt & Straw Every Dish Has a Story: Chef Kwame Onwuachi of NYC's Tatiana on Crafting a Meaningful Menu with Food Writer Jeff Gordinier

with Food Writer Spice is Nice: How Global Flavors are Heating Up the Industry with Chef, Personality & Author JJ Johnson of Fieldtrip, Chef Chintan Pandya of Unapologetic Foods and many more

"Baldor BITE is our chance to bring all partners of our business to one place at the same time in the most fun way possible," explains Benjamin Walker, chief revenue officer, Baldor Specialty Foods. "With the vibe of a day party, including copious amounts of food and drink, we connect our end users with incredible farmers and producers who get to introduce them to new products and brainstorm solutions for tomorrow's opportunities."

"We recognize that being a chef is exhausting work," says Margaret Magnarelli, VP of marketing & communications. "So, since creating BITE in 2013, Baldor has always endeavored to make the event as fun as possible. This year, our theme of 'Play With Your Food' takes that intent a step further, to celebrate the fact that good food can be full of joy. We've woven the playfulness thread throughout the event with activations ranging from free tattoos to fun games to live tuna cutting to bigger-than-big photo moments."

BITE attendees are invited to experience whimsical live activations such as a ball-pit shaped like a caviar container and a cheese grater "plinko" game. Guests can explore the Baldor "bodega" where they will discover select retail offerings. They can purchase exclusive merch from a collaboration with an influential chef, or wander through the charming "farmers market" to support regional farmers. Visit the food tattoo artist for some fresh ink, grab a cocktail at one of many open bars, or recharge at the Partners coffee bar. Witness the artistry of live tuna cutting or venture to the outside food court boasting an array of gourmet food trucks.

Admission is free for Baldor customers. This year, Baldor is offering a limited number of general admission tickets for the food-loving public, at a cost of $250 each. For more information on Baldor BITE 2024 and to secure your tickets, visit: https://www.baldorfood.com/bite .

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci's fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 food items. The company's mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.

