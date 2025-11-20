Balega® Announces UltraGlide® Sock with LYCRA® Dry Redesign

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balega®, one of the leading performance running sock brands in the world, has announced an exciting redesign for their most technically advanced sock, the Balega® UltraGlide® with LYCRA® Dry.

The redesigned Balega UltraGlide with LYCRA® Dry is now available in a No-Show silhouette at www.balega.com for $19.00.

The Balega® UltraGlide® with Lycra® Dry No Show Sock delivers industry-leading performance and comfort.

Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus, said, "Runners trust Balega socks to be the most comfortable and most technologically advanced socks on the market, and the Balega UltraGlide sets the standard for excellence. This re-engineered style features our known moisture-wicking Drynamix® yarn and levels up with the addition of friction-reducing LYCRA® Dry yarn. All of this paired with enhanced cushioning allows runners to log their miles with the confidence that they will be comfortable and protected with every step."

The redesigned Balega UltraGlide sock is constructed with a combination of the brand's signature moisture-wicking Drynamix yarn and LYCRA® Dry fibers to deliver a technically advanced sock for runners seeking superior moisture management and friction reduction. Drynamix is a high-performance fiber with moisture-wicking and cooling properties built into the structure of the yarn, so the performance benefits are permanent and won't wash out over time. LYCRA® Dry fibers reduce friction and movement to prevent irritation, blisters, and hotspots so runners can stay focused on every mile.

The new Balega UltraGlide with LYCRA® Dry also includes the following technical features:

Added metatarsal padding: helps distribute pressure evenly, supports the metatarsal bones and absorbs shock to help reduce pain, minimize injury risk, and enhance comfort

Extra deep heel pocket: secures the sock in place to reduce slippage during movement

Left and right anatomical fit: ensures a precision fit to the natural contours of each foot for optimal performance and comfort

Padded front and rear ankle tabs: provide extra comfort and protection to help prevent blisters and irritation

The Balega UltraGlide with LYCRA® Dry is being spotlighted as part of the brand's ongoing Balega Feel The Difference™ campaign which highlights what makes Balega a standout performance sock choice for runners, athletes, and anyone living active lives.

About Balega

A leading performance running sock brand in the run specialty market, Balega is a designer and manufacturer of technical performance running socks and part of the Implus family of brands. Crafted for a superior fit and unmatched comfort, Balega is committed to technical excellence, quality, and performance. A brand with 'sole,' Balega prides itself on its commitment to the community with projects aimed at enriching those less fortunate than ourselves. For more information, please visit www.balega.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 16 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint®, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. Learn more at https://www.implus.com.

SOURCE Implus LLC