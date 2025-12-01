Balega® to Showcase New Products & Host Demo Runs at The Running Event 2025

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balega®, a leading performance running sock brand, is excited to announce their participation in The Running Event (TRE) 2025, North America's premier run specialty retail conference and trade show, in San Antonio, TX.

Balega invites all attendees to visit Booth #13075 from December 2-4 to learn about their latest product innovations and connect with the Balega team.

Balega will showcase new Spring 2026 styles and host Demo Runs at The Running Event 2025.

Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus, said, "We are excited to return to TRE this year and connect with our partners in the running community. As part of our Balega Feel the Difference™ campaign, we have several exciting opportunities for attendees to engage with, including spotlighting our new Spring 2026 styles and hosting interactive Demo Runs where TRE attendees can demo the product on real-life runs."

Engagements and product spotlights include:

TRE Demo Runs

Runners, joggers, and walkers of all levels are invited to Balega's TRE Demo Runs throughout the event. Participants will receive a pair of Balega socks to test while exploring San Antonio.

Tuesday, 12/2 at 7:00 AM with iRun at iRun Broadway

Wednesday, 12/3 at 7:00 AM with iRun at La Villita Cafe Downtown

Wednesday, 12/3 at 6:00 PM with Fleet Feet San Antonio at The Lonesome Rose

Thursday, 12/4 at 7:00 AM with Fleet Feet San Antonio at Stranded Coffee

Product Spotlights

Attendees can preview Balega's Spring 2026 lineup that will be available in January 2026, including redesigned favorites and new silhouettes and colors:

Balega Enduro™ Redesign: The New Balega Enduro features a reduced waste design using less yarn to improve ventilation and reduce friction while supporting the brand's sustainability efforts by cutting yarn waste by 3%. It offers the same comfort and performance runners know and love, now with a plusher feel and a unisex No Show fit. The Balega Enduro will offer three fresh new colors: Teal, Electric Pink, and Ink along with its classic Black and White, and three silhouettes: No Show, Quarter, and Crew.





The New Balega Enduro features a reduced waste design using less yarn to improve ventilation and reduce friction while supporting the brand's sustainability efforts by cutting yarn waste by 3%. It offers the same comfort and performance runners know and love, now with a plusher feel and a unisex No Show fit. The Balega Enduro will offer three fresh new colors: Teal, Electric Pink, and Ink along with its classic Black and White, and three silhouettes: No Show, Quarter, and Crew. Balega Hidden Dry™ Redesign : The New Balega Hidden Dry offers its signature thin, breathable, next-to-skin feel now with a reduced-waste design to cut yarn waste by 3%. The Balega Hidden Dry will offer a new silhouette, the Mini Crew, and three fresh color options including Electric Pink, Teal, and Ink, in addition to Black and White.





: The New Balega Hidden Dry offers its signature thin, breathable, next-to-skin feel now with a reduced-waste design to cut yarn waste by 3%. The Balega Hidden Dry will offer a new silhouette, the Mini Crew, and three fresh color options including Electric Pink, Teal, and Ink, in addition to Black and White. Balega UltraGlide® with LYCRA® Dry No Show and Mini Crew: The New Balega UltraGlide® with LYCRA® Dry offers the same cushioning, moisture-wicking, and friction-reducing properties, in a new Mini Crew silhouette. Both the No Show and Mini Crew will be available in five new colors: Legion Blue, Lavender, White, Black, and Heathered Grey.

All new Spring 2026 products will be available for purchase on www.balega.com beginning January 15, 2026.

Ubuntu Award

Balega will present their annual Ubuntu Award at the Industry Awards Dinner on Thursday night, recognizing the account that best exemplifies the community-driven approach that is core to the brand's DNA.

Additional Opportunities

As an extension of the TRE Weekend, Balega is partnering with Fleet Feet San Antonio to have a 10x20 booth at the San Antonio Marathon on December 5-6.

To schedule a meeting with the Balega team at TRE, email [email protected].

About Balega

A leading performance running sock brand in the run specialty market, Balega is a designer and manufacturer of technical performance running socks and part of the Implus family of brands. Crafted for a superior fit and unmatched comfort, Balega is committed to technical excellence, quality, and performance. A brand with 'sole,' Balega prides itself on its commitment to the community with projects aimed at enriching those less fortunate than ourselves. For more information, please visit www.balega.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 16 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint®, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. Learn more at https://www.implus.com.

